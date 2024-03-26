Critical Survey: Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) & Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aclarion and Quest Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,000.00 10.49 -$7.07 million N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics $9.25 billion 1.54 $854.00 million $7.49 17.20

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Aclarion has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aclarion and Quest Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 0 0 N/A Quest Diagnostics 0 9 2 0 2.18

Quest Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $144.18, indicating a potential upside of 11.93%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than Aclarion.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -5,433.03% -724.93% -220.64% Quest Diagnostics 9.23% 15.79% 7.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Aclarion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Aclarion on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to physicians, hospitals, patients and consumers, health plans, government agencies, employers, retailers, pharmaceutical companies and insurers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile phlebotomists, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

