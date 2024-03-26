Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$114.30 million during the quarter.
