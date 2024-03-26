CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,860,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,769,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.