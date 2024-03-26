Deepwater Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1,605.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 5.0% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.83. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

