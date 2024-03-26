DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $151.10 Million

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $151.10 million and $73.27 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEI has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.52 or 0.00138528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008614 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

