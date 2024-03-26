Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.65. 7,384,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 242,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $29,009,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,371,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,121,740.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.