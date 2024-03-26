Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading 0.6% Higher

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €19.04 ($20.70) and last traded at €19.04 ($20.70). 25,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.92 ($20.57).

Deutsche EuroShop Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €19.04 and its 200-day moving average is €19.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

