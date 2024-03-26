Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 479,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,195,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 694.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 10,380,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,293,000 after buying an additional 1,997,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. 2,358,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

