Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $46.72 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $46,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.25.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $554.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.83 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

