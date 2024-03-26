Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $30.85 Million in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,168,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,845,000. Nuvei comprises approximately 1.6% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVEI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the third quarter valued at $8,095,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 2.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,616,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,248,000 after buying an additional 865,984 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 10.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVEI traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,484,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Nuvei Co. has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVEI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.24.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

