Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,398 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 1.3% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $39,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIP traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 276,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.66 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 1,157.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

