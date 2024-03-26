Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises 3.7% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of Brookfield worth $69,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,834,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,647,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BN shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,305,468 shares of company stock worth $20,813,510. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.01. 1,839,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Brookfield Profile



Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

