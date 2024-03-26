Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,484 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 3.2% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $59,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $75.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

