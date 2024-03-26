Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,127 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 7,775.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,418,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,172 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $77,489,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9,511.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,303,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. 16,101,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,981,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.