Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 952 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BCE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in BCE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in BCE by 2.3% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BCE Stock Up 0.1 %

BCE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.87. 3,165,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,939. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.742 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 175.15%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

