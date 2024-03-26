DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by J Arnold Wealth Management Co

J Arnold Wealth Management Co decreased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. DraftKings comprises approximately 0.1% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.68. 9,742,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,057,484. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $49.26.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

