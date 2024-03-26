DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$71.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.55 million.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.