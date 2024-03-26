Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

DPMLF stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.