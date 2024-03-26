ELIS Trading Down 34.7% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $11.20 million and $17.93 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00016373 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00023129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,387.87 or 1.00063785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012080 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.53 or 0.00150020 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05948598 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40,071.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.