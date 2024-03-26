Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.12). Approximately 4,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 61,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Enteq Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.74. The company has a market cap of £6.95 million, a PE ratio of -970.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Enteq Technologies Company Profile

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market in the United States, China, Europe, Central Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

