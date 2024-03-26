Family Legacy Inc. Acquires New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,816. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

