Family Legacy Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Family Legacy Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $76.66. 2,162,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,942. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

