Family Legacy Inc. Invests $257,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

