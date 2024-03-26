Family Legacy Inc. Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Family Legacy Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,240,000 after purchasing an additional 587,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,308,000 after purchasing an additional 374,300 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $82.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average is $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

