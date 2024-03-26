Family Legacy Inc. Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,959,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,572,038. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.13. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $114.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

