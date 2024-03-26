Family Legacy Inc. Sells 1,068 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Family Legacy Inc. reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 36,168.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 356,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7,923.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 298,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,122,000 after purchasing an additional 295,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.23. 977,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.43. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $185.43 and a twelve month high of $256.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.