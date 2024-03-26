Family Legacy Inc. Sells 1,173 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Family Legacy Inc. lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,455 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8,026.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,036 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

GM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. 15,860,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,508,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $44.57.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

