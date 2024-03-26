Family Legacy Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Family Legacy Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 69,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Price Performance

O traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.60. 6,479,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,270,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

