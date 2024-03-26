Family Legacy Inc. Sells 27,378 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Family Legacy Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,378 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.8% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Family Legacy Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE remained flat at $17.36 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,712. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $17.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

