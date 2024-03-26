FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Shares Down 0.3%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.60. 6,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 23,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

FAT Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.83.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -9.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FAT Brands Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FAT Brands by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FAT Brands by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FAT Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

