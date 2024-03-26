FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Shares Down 0.3%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.60. 6,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 23,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -9.74%.
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.
