FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82. Approximately 140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

FFBW Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FFBW

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FFBW by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FFBW by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FFBW by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

