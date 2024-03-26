FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Trading Down 1.4%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.
FFW Trading Down 1.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23.
FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter.
FFW Announces Dividend
About FFW
FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FFW
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.