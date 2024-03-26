FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Trading Down 1.4%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

FFW Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter.

FFW Announces Dividend

About FFW

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. FFW’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

