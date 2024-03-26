Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for about 5.3% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Five Below worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 487,948 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

Five Below Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FIVE traded up $4.17 on Tuesday, reaching $178.05. 904,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,200. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.02. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

