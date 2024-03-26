Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the quarter. Freshpet makes up approximately 4.9% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Freshpet worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Freshpet by 1,185.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $104.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $280,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $280,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

FRPT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.46. 489,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,115. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -161.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $116.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.47.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

