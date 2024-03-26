Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading Down 2.6%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 19,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 53,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Galway Metals Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$27.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

