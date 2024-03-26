Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,658 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.07. 3,174,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,815. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $161.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.