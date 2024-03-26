Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Getty Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Getty Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 141.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.3%.

NYSE GTY opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $45.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 32.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Getty Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd.

