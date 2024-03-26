Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Trimmed by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.0% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 49,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 25,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 139,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 303,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.41. 5,362,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,597,902. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.