Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Trading Down 0.8%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. 5,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 4,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The stock has a market cap of $46.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.55% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

