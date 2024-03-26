Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €16.74 ($18.20) and last traded at €16.74 ($18.20). 3,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.78 ($18.24).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

