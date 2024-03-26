Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading Down 0.6%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $104.26 and last traded at $104.28. 200,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.87.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.67.

