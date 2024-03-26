Investment (LON:INV) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 314 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 314 ($3.97). 861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($3.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2,093.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 307.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 309.63.

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Miton Asset Management Limited.

