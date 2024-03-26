iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 150.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,502 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresta Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,631,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.24. 488,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.32. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

