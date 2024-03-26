iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 189.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 51,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,262. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $64.74.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

