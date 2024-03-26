iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Position Increased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 1.7% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,373,180,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.15. The stock had a trading volume of 162,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,638. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $74.88 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

