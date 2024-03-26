iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Stock Position Decreased by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Spain ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after buying an additional 1,188,687 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,061,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,657,000 after purchasing an additional 377,609 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 536,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 46,106 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 156.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 305,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 186,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. 83,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,978. The firm has a market cap of $820.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $32.08.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

