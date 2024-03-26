iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Reduced by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 376,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $890,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IVE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,810. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.90 and a twelve month high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

