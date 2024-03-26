iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,438 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. 3,648,456 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.