J Arnold Wealth Management Co Makes New $222,000 Investment in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGGO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 521,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $29.05.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

