J Arnold Wealth Management Co Makes New $293,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

CGCP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. 388,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,279. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

